Building society with two branches in the Harborough district is extending its opening hours for customers

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society which has two branches in the Harborough district is extending its opening hours for customers.

Hinckley and Rugby Building Society is also pledging to keep its outlets open – as over 500 bank branches across the UK have permanently closed throughout the Covid pandemic.

The company has a branch on Lutterworth’s High Street and on Green Road in Broughton Astley.

The building society, which has seven branches and three agencies in Leicestershire, Warwickshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, will also be increasing services it offers its members.

Branches will open between 9am and 2pm every weekday and from 9am to 12midday on Saturdays.

Private appointments will be available from 2pm to 5pm during the week.