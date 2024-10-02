Cllr Jo Asher at Fox's Furrows campground visiting the new holiday let cabin.

From a brewery fermenting hall to boutique holiday cabins, businesses across Harborough district have benefitted from a Rural Grant Scheme.

The scheme launched in June 2023, with grants between £5,000 and £20,000 available. The grant allocations fall under four categories including Innovate and Grow, Rural Tourism, Farm Business Diversification and Green Technology.

Langton Brewery in Thorpe Langton used its grant – under the Innovation and Growth category – to open a new fermenting hall with the aim of increasing its production capacity, and to create job opportunities.

Meanwhile, Fox's Furrows campground at Houghton on the Hill has introduced a new boutique cabin for holiday lets, creating a luxurious retreat in a rural setting.

Meanwhile, Fox’s Furrows campground at Houghton on the Hill has introduced a new boutique cabin for holiday lets, creating a luxurious retreat in a rural setting.

And a grant for Rural Tourism has funded a new play area for destination café Little Cobblers in Billesdon, while Pennbury Farm in Great Glen has installed solar panels using Green Technology funding, with the aim of lowering its carbon footprint and saving on energy costs.

The Harborough Rural Grant Scheme is administered by Harborough District Council from a £350,000 government funding pot, known as the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Cllr Jo Asher, Cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We are thrilled to see the positive impact these projects are having on our rural communities. All four businesses have each demonstrated remarkable dedication to growth, innovation, and sustainability, and their success sets an inspiring example for others to follow."

The scheme is still open for applications until Thursday October 31.

Visit www.harborough.gov.uk/rural-grants for more details.