Bond girl and Deadpool receive warm welcome after landing in Harborough to open ‘one-stop Geek shop’ in town
Actress Caroline Munro, known for playing helicopter-flying Naomi opposite in The Spy Who Love Me, was invited to launch Vinyl CultureCo.
A Bond girl and Hammer Horror legend brought a touch of glam to a ribbon cutting ceremony in Market Hall.
The stall aims to bring the Comicon experience to Market Harborough. And along with second star guest, comic anti-hero Deadpool teleporting in, it is already delivering on its promise.
Vinyl Culture Company started life after a search for that ‘something different’ gift shop failed. Instead, the one-stop Geek shop was born. Owner Peter Williams said: “We hope to cater to all your Geeky needs, from Care Bears to horror, and everything in between. If you want it, we will have it, and even if we don’t, we will find it.”
Ms Munro, who made her Hammer debut opposite Christopher Lee in Dracula A.D. in 1972, said she received a warm welcome from vendors and shoppers.
She said: “I’m so delighted to be here today at the indoor market which is a wonderful place with all sorts of memorabilia, artworks and T-shirts.
“I’m here today to open the Vinyl Culture Co shop and I’m so excited to be here for the first time in Market Harborough. Everyone I have met has given me a very warm welcome, so thank you to the warm wonderful people of Market Harborough.”
Meanwhile, Deadpool praised Harborough for selling ‘the best chimichangas’!
Vinyl Culture Co is open at Market Hall from Wednesdays to Sundays.