BICSc Awards finalists revealed
The BICSc awards attracted a landmark surge in entries which saw a significant increase in nominations up 25 per cent on previous years, as finalists were revealed for the renowned accolades, which celebrate the standout stars of the professional cleaning community.
The awards proved phenomenally popular once again as BICSc announced a substantial increase in the number of nominations for this year’s awards with winners being revealed at a glittering ceremony being staged this September.
Neil Spencer-Cook, BICSc Group Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to reveal our impressive line-up of finalists for this year’s BICSc Awards.
“We were thrilled to receive record numbers of nominations which saw an incredible increase of 25% on previous years, which demonstrates how highly regarded the BICSc Awards are within the global professional cleaning industry. We look forward to celebrating with the winners at our awards ceremony later this year and congratulate everyone who entered and were nominated – an achievement in itself.”
The renowned awards showcase the top performers from the professional cleaning sector operating in the industry worldwide and this year’s awards include a new category – the Lifetime Achievement Award. The BICSc Awards ceremony, which is always a sell-out success, will be staged on 25th September 2025 at Whittlebury Hall & Spa, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, with tickets going on sale from June 9th 2025.
Neil Spencer-Cook added: “We are incredibly proud that our awards recognise and reward the exceptional commitment and performance of the leading lights from our industry, and it is an opportunity to highlight the vital work that takes place on a daily basis within the diverse professional cleaning community.”
The finalists for award categories include:
Innovation Award:
- Whitespot Facilities Management LLC
- Berkeley Services UAE LLC
- Total Clean Services Ltd
- Not Just Cleaning Limited
Environmental Award:
- Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master
- Julius Rutherfoord & Co
- Not Just Cleaning Limited
Lifetime Achievement Award:
- Johanna Galindo - King's College London
- Rose Dalton - 2Gether Support Solutions Limited
Corporate Member of the Year:
- Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master
- Birkin Group
Accredited Training Member (ATM) of the Year:
- Deeland Ltd t/a Service Master
- King's College London
- Clarion Housing
Assessor of the Year:
- Steven Goldie - HMP Addiewell
- Heby Mathew - ADNH Catering
- Byron Andagoya Manosalvas - King's College London
Accredited Trainer of the Year:
- Nadeem Iqbal - ADNH Catering
- Natalia Kaczmarek - Mitie Cleaning and Environmental Services Ltd @ Amazon
- Amaniampong Atakora - Goldsmiths University of London
Cleaning Operative of the Year:
- Barrington Spencer - Bidvest Noonan
- Stephen Butterworth - 2Gether Support Solutions Limited
- Natan Blachuta - Heath and Wilstshire Ltd
Outstanding Candidate of the Year Award
- Joshua Morel - Engie Solutions KSA
- Jolanta Cerkauskiene - Birkin Group
- Zoe Biela - 2Gether Support Solutions Limited
Additional awards, which are awarded by BICSc include:
- The Chairman’s Award
- The Eric Hill Award
- The BICSc International Award
Before the awards ceremony gets underway guests are invited to attend an exhibition featuring sponsors from the sector, who will share insights and innovations alongside a conference with presentations from industry leaders.
The evening, which will be hosted by Neil Spencer-Cook and Kelsey Hargreaves from BICSc, will be dedicated to the glittering awards ceremony where winners will be unveiled. On the night a famous TV celebrity will make a guest appearance as an after-dinner speaker at the event, which includes a drinks reception, awards ceremony, three course dinner and live entertainment.
- For more information and to buy tickets visit: https://www.bics.org.uk/awards/