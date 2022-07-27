Award-winning local crafter launches store in Harborough town centre

Stacey and Laura Griifin of SSNUG on Abbey Street. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

An award-winning local crafter is celebrating after launching a store in the town centre.After struggling to find the perfect wax melt for her home, Laura began making her own and set up Dragonfly and Co two years ago.

The business has grown steadily and now sells other handmade products like home accessories and body products which ship across the UK and abroad.

But needing more space to run the business Laura and wife Stacey decided to open a store in Abbey Street.

SSNUG Living launched on Abbey Street in Market Harborough this week run by Laura and her wife Stacey Griffin. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The shop, called ‘Ssnug Living’ has just opened and is also 39-year-old Laura’s workshop so she can make, pack and sell from the same place.

She also sells products from other local makers in the shop and says it is a ‘luxury but affordable’ home store and gift shop.

Laura said: “It was always a dream to have my own store with a workshop and after a lot of hard work, I’ve finally achieved it.”

It comes just weeks after she was announced as the winner of the highly-contested Muddy Stilettos Award for Best Lifestyle Store in Leicestershire and Rutland. It follows receiving the Best in Show award from Burghley House at the Christmas fair.Laura added: “Winning the Muddy Stilettos award really highlighted that I’m doing the right thing and gave the seal of approval for my customers.”.Ssnug Living is open Tuesdays to Saturdays at 11 Abbey Street.

Laura Griffin has her workshop at SSNUG. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER