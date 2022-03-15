Award-winning Harborough chippie crowned as one of the best 10 fish and chip restaurants in the UK

The Cod’s Scallops in Market Harborough has been crowned as one of the best 10 fish and chip restaurants in the UK.

The Cod’s Scallops on Abbey Street is showing it’s a real high-fryer after fighting off stiff competition from hundreds of other top eateries all over the country.

The popular town centre outlet is the only fish and chip restaurant in the Midlands to make the coveted top 10 list in this year’s prestigious Fry Awards.

Mystery judges visited every chippie to eat the food and “assess key aspects of the business from the cleanliness of the premises, to staff knowledge and professionalism, to their social media presence”.

A Cod’s Scallops spokesman said today: “This feels like a massive achievement and we want to say a huge thank you to our amazing team at Market Harborough.”

The fiercely-contested annual event is run by Fry Magazine, a trade publication for the fish and chip shop sector.

Competition organiser Reece Head said: “We’re so pleased to announce this year’s winners.

“The awards recognise and celebrate the hard work, passion and dedication that these operators put into running their businesses.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for the industry, in particular for restaurants that have had to deal with closures.

“But operators continued to adapt, motivate their workforce and invest in new equipment and systems that have seen them come out the other side stronger and in a better position,” said Reece.

“Our 50 Best Takeaway and 10 Best Restaurant winners really do represent the best in the business and they continue to showcase fish and chips as a high quality, value for money meal.”

The Cod’s Scallops opened up in Market Harborough in September 2019 – and was the Nottinghamshire-based brand’s first venture into Leicestershire.

The fish and chip restaurant offers customers everything from traditional cod and haddock to lobster and Cromer-dressed crab.

The Cod’s Scallops, which moved into the old Meatcure unit, also boasts Colchester oysters, scallops and mussels from the Shetland Isles on its extensive UK-wide menu.

Full list of the UK’s 10 Best Fish & Chip Restaurants:

Catch Fish and Chips West End, Glasgow

Chipmongers, Portstewart, County Londonderry

Eric’s Fish & Chips, King’s Lynn, Norfolk

Fish City, Belfast

Fisherman’s Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

Fish ’n’ Fritz, Weymouth, Dorset

Harlees, Westbury, Wiltshire

Port & Starboard, Indian Queens, Cornwall

The Cod’s Scallops, Market Harborough, Leicestershire