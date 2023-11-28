Award Winning Behaviourist

JJ Barrs from 121 Dog Training bossed 2023! As a working mum of a 3 year old girl and self employed in her dog training and behaviour business, this year she has won an award, published a book and qualified in training and assessing therapy dogs for Market Harborough dog owners.

JJ Barrs, despite all odds has conquered this year with a covented award. The award has been issued and voted for by the market Harborough neighbourhood and named one of the market Harborough neighbours small businesses of 2023!

But she didn't stop there.... this working mum has been determined to succeed and has also published a book called 'your little book of dog training' available on Amazon, a training know how and diary for life long dog training for beginners.

The book publication 'your little book of dog training' came from the need for a book on the market that was straightforward and to the point while boasting easy milestones and achievability, the aim is to give an adorable option of dog and puppy training available to everyone.

It doesn't stop there because JJ wanted to do more for the Market Harborough community and use her straights for measurable good, that led her to seek out more continued development in a direction close to her heart.

As well as being a qualified Institute of modern dog trainers behaviourist (IMDTB) she is now a therapy dog trainer and assessor with Therapy Dog Training UK!

JJ Barrs is able to offer training and support to therapy dogs and their guardians in a hope to increase the number of therapy dogs happy in a therapy dog setting. Therapy dogs are on the rise and the measurable good that they do to us humans in therapy settings such as schools, assisted living and the public sector is amazing!

Becoming a mum in lockdown 2020 while trying to run a business was extremely difficult and the growth she has undergone since then is astonishing.