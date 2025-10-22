Avove and Severn Trent mark project completion by hosting site visit with Hungarton residents

Leading infrastructure, non-infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, in collaboration with Severn Trent, signed off its recently completed project at Hungarton Sewage Treatment Works (STW) by inviting residents to visit the site as part of a closing ceremony.

A group of around twenty residents, which included members of Hungarton Parish Council, were invited to the site on behalf of Avove and Severn Trent, giving them an opportunity to visit the site and speak directly with the project delivery team to understand the improvements in greater detail.

Meeting at the Village Hall, representatives from both companies delivered a project overview to explain the purpose of the works, which began in August 2023, hosting a comprehensive Health & Safety briefing before escorting residents to the site.

The nature-based solution, which is part of a £2.4 million investment, utilises tertiary treatment reedbeds and reactive media treatment beds to improve effluent quality, and guests took the opportunity to learn more about the technology and how it will benefit the local area.

Site visit at Hungarton STW

Throughout the visit, residents engaged with the delivery team, asking questions about the project’s sustainability and delivery, with close-up inspections and detailed explanations providing a much deeper understanding of the project’s importance and long-term impact.

The day’s events concluded with a final de-briefing back at the Village Hall, where residents thanked colleagues for their time, welcoming them with refreshments and taking a final opportunity to ask any follow-up questions.

Speaking on the success of the event, Henry Gaynor, Project Manager at Avove, commented: “For the past two years, the residents of Hungarton have been very welcoming and patient, going out of their way to work with our teams to ensure a seamless project delivery. Naturally, there will have been a lot of discussion around the details of what was happening, and so this visit gave us the opportunity to showcase the solution and educate residents on how it works.

“I was really pleased with the turnout, and it was great to see residents and members of the Parish Council asking plenty of questions too. Their engagement and involvement made for the perfect project sign off, and I’d like to reiterate my gratitude to the entire community throughout the past couple of years. This gratitude extends to Severn Trent and their team too.”

Kate Radford, Lead Project Manager at Severn Trent, said: “We have been collaborating with Avove for the past two years, working closely with the delivery and site management teams to get another one of our Green Recovery projects over the line. It’s pleasing to see it all come together and I’d like to thank residents for their patience throughout the delivery.”

A local resident added: "It's been a very useful and informative day. There's been a lot of curiosity in the village over the last year about how the work is being completed, and the scale of the project and I think it's been very useful to actually see it."

As a leading provider of infrastructure and non-infrastructure engineering services, Avove aligned the project with Severn Trent’s organisational goals of sustainability, biodiversity and environmental responsibility, improving effluent quality and maintaining long-term regulatory compliance through the delivery of these improvements.