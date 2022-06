Job Club in Lutterworth is open tomorrow (Friday July 1)

Are you looking for a new job in Harborough district?

If you are then pop along to the Job Club in Lutterworth tomorrow (Friday July 1).

It’s being held from 12.30pm-3pm at the Wycliffe Rooms on George Street.

You will get career advice, training opportunities or help returning to the workplace.

And there will be special free support for Ukrainian refugees who are looking for work.

You don’t need to make an appointment.