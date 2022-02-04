Anger over plans for a major new business estate on the northern edge of Harborough

An outline planning application for the 33-acre Wellington Business Park on an historic wartime RAF bomber base has been submitted to Harborough District Council.

Plans to build a major new business estate on the northern edge of Market Harborough have been blasted by a local parish council.

But Foxton Parish Council said the bold scheme squeezed between the B6047 Harborough Road and Gallowfield Road would have a “huge impact” on Gartree, Foxton, Gumley and Lubenham as well as Market Harborough.

“The detrimental aspects will be a massive increase in traffic both during the construction phase and afterwards.

“There would also be an increase in atmospheric pollution from private vehicles, HG vehicles and site building emissions,” said the parish council.

“During the late autumn, winter and early spring there would also be additional light pollution.”

The council said the proposed business park comes as the Ministry of Justice wants to build a “superjail” at Gartree and extend the current Gartree prison – as well as the next phase of the giant Airfield Farm housing estate going ahead.

“That would all mean a huge swathe of scenic agricultural land being destroyed as well as having a detrimental effect on thousands of nearby residents.

“Additionally the massive traffic increase will deter normal visitors to Market Harborough who regularly shop and dine there,” said Foxton council.

“We believe that this development contravenes Policy F1 (which protects the countryside surrounding the village) and Policy F3 (which protects the tranquillity of the village).

“In this respect all Harborough District Councillors and relevant Leicestershire County Councillors are urged to view the plans of the 4 combined proposed sites together.

“In conclusion this is completely the wrong place for such a massive development and we urge you (Harborough council) to refuse this application.”

The new initiative would consist of a mix of light industrial units and offices, a café and parking for cars and lorries.

The development would offer up to 500,000 sq ft of space for offices and manufacturing and distribution occupiers.

Director at Prop-Search, Richard Baker, said when he launched the scheme last April: “Wellington Busines Park represents an exciting opportunity to create a significant number of jobs for the Market Harborough area.