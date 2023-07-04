News you can trust since 1854
'Amazing' turnout as new kitchen showroom opens in Harborough

Owners of new kitchen showroom have thanked Harborough for ‘amazing’ turn out for their official opening.
By Laura Kearns
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST
HDC chair Barbara Johnson opens the showroomHDC chair Barbara Johnson opens the showroom
Trevor Scott, Tom Setchell and Stephen North recently opened the 1,500 sq ft showroom – part of a franchise from German kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus, and based at the Welland Business Park.

A spokesman for the company said: “We would like to say a big thank you to (Harborough District Council chair) Barbara Johnson who cut the ribbon and officially declared us now open, to our lovely customers, Four Feathers Distillery for supplying the gin and Sophie Hyam and Barbara for the live cookery show.

“Also we want to thank Adrian Beaumont who supplied the tunes, and Paul from Rugby Real Bread who mixed cocktails and mocktails. Thank you also to Kordian Pach from Simon Acres who captured the event.

Owners said the turnout was 'amazing'Owners said the turnout was 'amazing'
“The new showroom is looking fantastic, and our team have worked incredibly hard to transform it into a space whereby people can step inside and have the full Kutchenhaus experience."

Related topics:Harborough