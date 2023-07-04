'Amazing' turnout as new kitchen showroom opens in Harborough
Trevor Scott, Tom Setchell and Stephen North recently opened the 1,500 sq ft showroom – part of a franchise from German kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus, and based at the Welland Business Park.
A spokesman for the company said: “We would like to say a big thank you to (Harborough District Council chair) Barbara Johnson who cut the ribbon and officially declared us now open, to our lovely customers, Four Feathers Distillery for supplying the gin and Sophie Hyam and Barbara for the live cookery show.
“Also we want to thank Adrian Beaumont who supplied the tunes, and Paul from Rugby Real Bread who mixed cocktails and mocktails. Thank you also to Kordian Pach from Simon Acres who captured the event.
“The new showroom is looking fantastic, and our team have worked incredibly hard to transform it into a space whereby people can step inside and have the full Kutchenhaus experience."