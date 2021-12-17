Almost £45,000 handed out to businesses across Harborough to improve their shop fronts

Gill Haynes, owner of Jacks for Women, and Cllr Phil King

Almost £45,000 has been handed out to businesses across Harborough to improve their shop fronts so far.

The grants have been dished out to 23 shops throughout the district by Harborough District Council.

The local authority has received over 50 enquiries about its scheme to enhance businesses hit by the 21-month Covid outbreak.

Retailers can apply to the council for aid, with the improvements funded through the ‘wider business support’ element of the Government’s Additional Restrictions Grant.

Talking when the venture was launched, Cllr Phil King, the council’s leader, said: “The appearance of the shop fronts plays a key role in the appeal of our district and can help to attract visitors to the interesting mix of what we have on offer.

“An attractive shopping area can encourage people to stay longer, to shop, eat, drink and meet and enjoy their leisure time.”

Jarrod Burke, chair of Harbs Collective retailers group, said: "Harbs Collective is very supportive of this initiative.

“The historic character of the district factors in its uniqueness, which we want to keep whilst supporting these centres to stay vibrant and grow custom."

Sharee Jones, of Lutterworth Retail Forum, said: “This is a great opportunity for businesses or landlords, who need funding, to help bring their frontages up to a high standard and improve the overall look of the town centres and other locations.”

Priority is being given to applications which make the biggest impact and benefit Harborough’s “historic environments”.