Allscreens Nationwide announces job creation as it officially opens its new Leicester head office

Officially opening the new head office are, from left, Sam Sole, Allscreens Nationwide co-vice chairman, Andrew Edwards, Relationship Director Commercial Banking, Royal Bank of Scotland - East Midlands, and Dan Sole, Allscreens Nationwide co-vice chairman

Allscreens Nationwide Ltd, one of the UK’s leading windscreen repair and replacement companies, has officially opened its new head office in Leicester in a move that will create 50 jobs.

The two-acre site in Thurmaston Lane was formerly owned by fashion company Boohoo, who announced the sale of the premises last year.

Allscreens Nationwide welcomed Andrew Edwards, Relationship Director Commercial Banking, Royal Bank of Scotland - East Midlands, to help officially open the new head office, with RBS having supported the business with the purchase of the new site.

The move gives Allscreens Nationwide the space to launch new departments including an ESG department, a customer liaison department, a network liaison department and a research and development department, creating up to 50 new jobs.

The company’s existing Repair, Replacement and Recalibration Centre in Coal Cart Road, Birstall, will now close, with all staff transferring to the new 28,000 sq ft headquarters. All four sites - warehouse, fitting centre, contact centre and training academy - will now be housed under one roof, with 100 team members working from the Thurmaston Lane base.

Daniel Sole, Director at Allscreens Nationwide Ltd, said: "These are exciting times for Allscreens Nationwide, and we are especially delighted that our new head office means we are creating new jobs in Leicester, a city that has been our home for 32 years.

“The company has strong growth ambitions for 2025 and this move forms part of our plan to consolidate our operations in Leicester and bring our workforce under one roof in the city.

“We hope that this new state-of-the-art office space will not only further encourage our fantastic workplace culture, but also better support our customers in fleet and insurance, including Admiral Insurance, NFUM, Tesco, Novuna, BCA and Lex Vehicle Leasing. Our current repair and replacement rate is over 65,000 jobs per year.

“With low emission heating and electricity systems and a move away from running multiple sites across Leicester, we also hope to reduce our carbon footprint which is a key target for us as a business.”

Allscreens Nationwide has branches located throughout the UK which specialise in a prompt service to minimise downtime for vehicle fleets.

Allscreens and Nationwide Windscreens form part of the Sole Automotive Glazing Group, which now has combined sales of £30 million, servicing many of the UK’s major fleets and insurance companies.