A new chapter for Nemo’s: Scenic spot at Stoney Cove transformed

The new design is all about blending comfort with the breathtaking views of Stoney Cove.

Perched on the edge of the crystal-clear waters of Stoney Cove, Nemo’s Bar & Restaurant has long been one of Leicestershire’s hidden gems. Now, following a carefully planned renovation project, this much-loved venue is ready to welcome guests into a new chapter that combines modern design with the rich history and natural beauty of its unique location.

The transformation has been carried out in phases to minimise disruption, but the changes are nothing short of spectacular. The first phase saw a significant section of the original structure removed and rebuilt, a part of the building that dated back to the Second World War, originally constructed by Italian prisoners of war. Built using materials at hand, from rail track to quarry metalwork, it was robust but long overdue for renewal.

Now, in its place, guests can enjoy a spacious outdoor balcony rebuilt in steel for strength and longevity. Featuring non-slip composite decking, sleek glass windows, and sliding doors that seamlessly connect the bar to the outside, the new design is all about blending comfort with the breathtaking views of Stoney Cove.

More Space, More Comfort, More Inclusivity

The standout feature is the new balcony itself, designed to ensure everyone can enjoy the views. The entire inside and front outside area is now step-free, making it fully accessible for all guests. Whether you’re stopping by for a morning coffee, a lazy afternoon drink, or a sunset meal, the new space offers more comfort and inclusivity than ever before.

Looking Ahead: A Destination to Remember

The renovations don’t stop here. Plans are already underway to transform the cellar bar into a striking function room with floor-to-ceiling windows and even a one-metre-square glass floor offering a dramatic view across the water. Alongside this, Nemo’s hopes to introduce a timeline of historic photographs showcasing the quarry’s fascinating journey from working site to National Diving Centre, as well as incorporating local artefacts such as a rescued stone truck.

A Community Treasure

For locals, Nemo’s has always been more than just a bar and restaurant. It has been the backdrop to countless memories, from proposals and baby showers to wakes and milestone birthdays. In the 1980s, the cellar bar even enjoyed a lively spell as a nightclub, fondly remembered by many. With its new renovations, Nemo’s is doubling down on its commitment to being a welcoming hub for the community. The future function room, in particular, will open doors for local groups to host everything from yoga classes to creative workshops.

Leicester’s Most Scenic Spot

What sets Nemo’s apart is its truly one-of-a-kind location. Nestled at the National Diving Centre, it offers panoramic views that shift with the seasons, from peaceful misty mornings to vibrant sunsets over the water. It’s this combination of natural beauty, local history, and modern comfort that makes Nemo’s not just a place to visit, but a destination to remember.

As the renovations continue, one thing is certain: Nemo’s is ready to welcome regulars and first-time visitors alike with open arms, stunning views, and an experience that’s welcoming, scenic, and unforgettable.