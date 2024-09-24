‘You, Me & COPD’ roadshow arrives in Leicester

By Sean Walker
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Expert advice for people battling against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is on offer next week.

Chiesi UK & Ireland, in association with the UK’s leading lung charity, Asthma + Lung UK, is bringing the You, Me & COPD roadshow to Leicester at Asda Thurmaston, Barkby Thorpe Lane on 4 and 5 October.

When visiting the roadshow’s bespoke mobile hub, people living with COPD and their friends and family members will be able to access information and support as well as speaking to healthcare professionals such as nurses and pharmacists onsite about the condition without judgement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Following the positive feedback that we received from last year's roadshow, we are proud to support those affected by COPD by bringing You, Me & COPD to towns and cities across the country for a second year running," said Ralph Blom, General Manager, Chiesi UK & Ireland. "Alongside Asthma + Lung UK, we aim to provide COPD patients and their families with the resources, information and community support they need to live well with, and better understand and manage, their condition."

Mobile hub of "You Me &amp; COPD" RoadshowMobile hub of "You Me &amp; COPD" Roadshow
Mobile hub of "You Me &amp; COPD" Roadshow

Dr Andy Whittamore, clinical lead at Asthma + Lung UK, urged COPD sufferers in Leicester to attend if they can, adding: “You’ll be able to talk in confidence to an Asthma + Lung UK healthcare advisor, who will be able to give you advice and tips on ways to best manage and live well with your condition.

For more information, visit www.youmeandcopd.co.uk.

Related topics:LeicesterIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.