Workin’ 9:30 til 5:30: The Harborough Band-A-Thon 2025
The event attracted support from members of the public both on the day and from online donations, and the band were delighted to raise £1200 which will be allocated towards funding for a new instrument and protective instrument cases.
The band wish to extend their gratitude to the Market Harborough community, whose support is essential to securing the future of the band.
If anyone would like to see the band in action at future events, they will be performing on the following occasions:
17th August, 2:30pm – VJ Day Celebrations, Welland Park
7th September, 3:00pm – Summer Celebration (the 10th Birthday of Welland Park Café), Welland Park Bandstand
27th September, 7:30pm – Autumn Concert, Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church