Workin’ 9:30 til 5:30: The Harborough Band-A-Thon 2025

The band performing under the Old Grammar School

On 2nd August, the Harborough Band hosted their 2025 Band-A-Thon, performing under the Old Grammar School for 8 hours continuously in order to raise funds for the band.

The event attracted support from members of the public both on the day and from online donations, and the band were delighted to raise £1200 which will be allocated towards funding for a new instrument and protective instrument cases.

The band wish to extend their gratitude to the Market Harborough community, whose support is essential to securing the future of the band.

If anyone would like to see the band in action at future events, they will be performing on the following occasions:

17th August, 2:30pm – VJ Day Celebrations, Welland Park

7th September, 3:00pm – Summer Celebration (the 10th Birthday of Welland Park Café), Welland Park Bandstand

27th September, 7:30pm – Autumn Concert, Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church