Wilbarston Bonfire & Fireworks Display

Wilbarston's fireworks display is renowned locally

Wilbarston will once again light up the night sky with its much-loved annual bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday 1 November.

Gates open from 5:30pm, giving visitors plenty of time to enjoy hot food, drinks, and buy raffle tickets before the evening begins. The bonfire will be lit at 6:00pm, followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 6:30pm.

As always, there is no fixed entry fee and instead the event relies on generous donations from visitors to help fund next year’s celebration.

The evening doesn’t end with the fireworks! Head down to The Fox pub afterwards, where live music from local favourites Citadel will keep the festivities going into the evening.

A great night out for families, friends, and neighbours alike – we look forward to welcoming you!