Whodunit? Leicester cinema to host a night of mystery and celebration
Get ready for an evening of suspense, style and nostalgia as Showcase Cinema de Lux Leicester marks the 40th anniversary of Clue with a one night only event.
On Saturday 12th April, guests are invited to arrive at 6pm at the cinema in Highcross for a pre-screening experience filled with classic board games and themed cocktails.
Then at 7pm, it’s time to settle in for a special screening of the cult classic whodunit, Clue. Released in 1985, Clue is a fast-paced murder mystery based on the iconic board game Cluedo.
The film follows six guests invited to a mysterious mansion, where they must work together to solve a series of suspicious murders, each with multiple possible endings. The film stars the legendary Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd.
The event takes place in the luxurious Director’s Hall and tickets include:
- Premium leather seating with extra legroom
- Access to the private lounge
- A wide range of drinks and cinema snacks
Guests are encouraged to embrace the mystery, by coming dressed as their favourite Clue character or by adopting a secret alias for the night.
Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas said: “Clue has earned its place as a cult classic, and this anniversary event is a great way to bring fans together for a fun and immersive evening.
“We’re excited to create a unique experience where guests can enjoy the film in style and become part of the mystery themselves.”
To book tickets and find out more, visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/47117-clue-40th-anniversary-event/