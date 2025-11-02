Where would we be without the Red Cross?

Tu- searching for Survivors rkey Eartquake

At times of national or international crises we hear of the extraordinary work of humanitarian agencies such as the Red Cross and Red Crescent.

But is there a link between them and the Geneva Convention? Join us at Lubenham Heritage Group on Tuesday, November 11 at 7.30pm, Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, Lubenham LE16 9TE, to find out more.

We welcome as our next speaker Jayne Owens, the British Red Cross Community Legacy Manager for the Midlands, who will be giving to us an illustrated insight into the long and valuable work for humanity of the British Red Cross from the time of Henry Dunant, Swiss businessman and humanitarian co-founder of the International Red Cross to 2025 and work in Gaza and other war-torn areas or places of natural disaster worldwide, such as the recent Hurrican Melissa in Jamaica, Cuba adn the Bahamas.

Entry is £1.50 for members and £3.50 for non-members