What was Roman Leicestershire like?

Member of the Team at Rutland Roman Excavation site working on the Mosaic

Peter Liddle MBE, former County Archaeologist, who is running a course on the Anglo-Saxons in Leicestershire and Rutland at the Guildhall, Leicester, is coming to speak to Lubenham Heritage Group members and visitors about Roman Leicestershire on Tuesday 13th May 2025 at Lubenham Village Hall, Laughton Road, LE16 9TE at 7.30pm.

His talk will also include the recent discovery of an extraordinary Roman Villa and Mosaic. The Rutland Roman Villa is a Romano-British Villa site, listed as scheduled monument by Historic England on 23rd November 2021. The villa includes the first example of a mosaic in Britain which depicts scenes from Homer's 'Iliad'.