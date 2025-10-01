West Haddon Photo Show - An exhibition of photos by local photographers

Visitors browse the photographs on display at West Haddon Photo Club's Photo Show.

West Haddon Photo Club will be holding its 11th annual Photo Show over the weekend of 11th and 12th October 2025, between 10am and 5pm, at All Saints’ Church, West Haddon, NN6 7AP. This is one of the biggest exhibitions of photos by local photographers in Northamptonshire, featuring both prints and digital images. Admission is free.

This year’s Photo Show will feature over 300 prints and digital images submitted by local photographers. The prints are displayed throughout the charming Grade I listed All Saints’ Church. The digital images are shown on a rolling display, so visitors can grab a cuppa and a cake, and then take a pew to view the photos at their leisure.

Some of the prints are available to buy, which makes Photo Show a great opportunity to find a unique photo to decorate your wall. West Haddon Photo Club will also be selling their 2026 calendar featuring photos taken by their members of the local area.

Past shows have been very well attended, with many visitors saying how much they enjoyed it and how surprised they were with the quality of photos on display.

For more information go to the WHPC website: https://www.whphoto.club/

Photo Show is run and organised entirely by volunteers from West Haddon Photo Club. The club is comprised of a friendly group of people of all abilities who enjoy photography and meet regularly to show and talk about their photos. They hold regular meetings in West Haddon and attract membership from surrounding villages and towns. They pride themselves on being friendly, approachable and welcoming to new members.