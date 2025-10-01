West Haddon Photo Show - An exhibition of photos by local photographers
This year’s Photo Show will feature over 300 prints and digital images submitted by local photographers. The prints are displayed throughout the charming Grade I listed All Saints’ Church. The digital images are shown on a rolling display, so visitors can grab a cuppa and a cake, and then take a pew to view the photos at their leisure.
Some of the prints are available to buy, which makes Photo Show a great opportunity to find a unique photo to decorate your wall. West Haddon Photo Club will also be selling their 2026 calendar featuring photos taken by their members of the local area.
Past shows have been very well attended, with many visitors saying how much they enjoyed it and how surprised they were with the quality of photos on display.
For more information go to the WHPC website: https://www.whphoto.club/
Photo Show is run and organised entirely by volunteers from West Haddon Photo Club. The club is comprised of a friendly group of people of all abilities who enjoy photography and meet regularly to show and talk about their photos. They hold regular meetings in West Haddon and attract membership from surrounding villages and towns. They pride themselves on being friendly, approachable and welcoming to new members.