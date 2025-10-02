WEST END STAR AND AWARD-WINNING FAVOURITES RETURN TO LOUGHBOROUGH TOWN HALL FOR CINDERELLA!

Following on from last year’s award win for Best Pantomime in the UK Panto Awards, a West End Leading man and trio of award-winning favourites are set to return to Loughborough this Christmas to star in the Loughborough Town Hall and Little Wolf Entertainment production of the greatest pantomime of them all, Cinderella!

With West End credits including Back to the Future the Musical and Nerds The Musical, leading man Elliott Evans will be charming audiences as Prince Charming alongside our kind-hearted heroine, Cinderella, played by Emma Robertson who returns to Loughborough after debuting in the title role of Snow White in last year’s production, a role that won her the award for Best Newcomer To The Industry at the British Panto Awards.

This year’s production will feature not one but two hilarious Dames! Returning for 2025 is crowd favourite Matthew Siveter, recently nominated for Best Opera Performance at The Off West End Awards, who will be joined in the roles of Ugly Stepsisters by seasoned panto performer Luke Adamson in a coupling that is sure to provide fun and mayhem for all ages.

Also, back by popular demand, Harry Polden returns to Loughborough as the loveable Buttons and will be joined by Davina Manuel-Mokwenye as the magical Fairy Godmother,Ash Weir as Dandini and Shona Eaton as the aptly named Helen Bacquegaine!

The greatest pantomime of them all, Cinderella has big dreams, but with her sisters digging their ugly heels in it’s going to take help from her best friend Buttons and a little magic from her Fairy Godmother to whisk Cinders from her pantry to palace by pumpkin, before midnight!

Featuring sparkling sets, fabulous frocks, side splitting slapstick and not one, but two outrageous dames, this is an unmissable treat for the whole family.

The clock is ticking so grab your tickets to the ball now! After all… the shoe must go on!

Cinderella runs at Loughborough Town Hall from 22nd November to 4th January 2026 with tickets starting at just £20 and available now at www.loughboroughtownhall.co.uk or via the Town Hall Box Office in person or by phone on 01509 231914.