Welcome to All Saints Lubenham Christmas Tree Festival: 8th - 15th December 2024
Many groups, companies and organisations are busy getting ready for our 5th Christmas Tree Festival, coming up with novel interpretations of what they do or the message they share. Come and see their magnificent efforts and raise money for Rainbows Children's Hospice, Loughborough - Entry is Free!
Where? All Saints Church Lubenham
When? Saturday 7th 5.30pm Carols round the Tree west end of churchyard by Tower.
Sunday 8th 11.00am - 3.30pm
Monday 9th 9.30am - 3.30pm
Tuesday 10th 9.30am - 3.30pm
Wednesday 11th 9.30am - 3.30pm & 6.00pm - 8.00pm
Thursday 12th 9.30am - 3.30pm
Friday 13th 9.30am - 3.30pm & 6.00pm - 8.00pm
Saturday 14th 9.30am - 3.30pm
Sunday 15th 11.00am - 3.30pm
The trees will remain in church until after Christmas adding light and sparkle to the Christmas Message of love and peace to all.