Welcome to All Saints Lubenham Christmas Tree Festival: 8th - 15th December 2024

By Philip Clements
Contributor
Published 30th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:44 BST

Many groups, companies and organisations are busy getting ready for our 5th Christmas Tree Festival, coming up with novel interpretations of what they do or the message they share. Come and see their magnificent efforts and raise money for Rainbows Children's Hospice, Loughborough - Entry is Free!

Where? All Saints Church Lubenham

When? Saturday 7th 5.30pm Carols round the Tree west end of churchyard by Tower.

Sunday 8th 11.00am - 3.30pm

Lubenham News Recycle TreeLubenham News Recycle Tree
Monday 9th 9.30am - 3.30pm

Tuesday 10th 9.30am - 3.30pm

Wednesday 11th 9.30am - 3.30pm & 6.00pm - 8.00pm

Thursday 12th 9.30am - 3.30pm

Outside Village Tree 2023Outside Village Tree 2023
Friday 13th 9.30am - 3.30pm & 6.00pm - 8.00pm

Saturday 14th 9.30am - 3.30pm

Sunday 15th 11.00am - 3.30pm

The trees will remain in church until after Christmas adding light and sparkle to the Christmas Message of love and peace to all.

