Visitor numbers double at Rutland County Museum following launch of digital exhibition

Following the launch of its state-of-the-art digital exhibition, Rutland County Museum saw a near 100% increase in visitors in the month of August.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new exhibition - which launched just in time for the school summer holidays - brings to life two of Rutland’s most remarkable discoveries – the Rutland Sea Dragon and the Ketton Roman Mosaic. During the first full month of these being on display, the museum had more than 2,400 visitors, almost doubling the number from the same period in 2024.

Facilitated by UK Government Funding (formerly Levelling Up) and Shared Prosperity Funds, cutting-edge technology – including virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality – has been used to create the interactive and immersive experiences to engage the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Rosemary Powell, Cabinet Member for Property and Economic Development at Rutland County Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see our new exhibitions being enjoyed by so many people – not just children but those of all ages. This enhanced visitor offer is extremely important. It allows us to make the most of these two incredible discoveries and bring new visitors to Rutland County Museum and the surrounding area.”

Rutland County Museum saw a near 100% increase in visitors in the month of August.

Throughout August, 30% of the total museum visitors made use of the VR experience – a Jurassic adventure showcasing the Rutland ichthyosaur. Far more than a visual spectacle, the experience features an interactive fossil dig for a hands-on taste of life as a real fossil hunter.

Cllr Powell added: “These new displays aren’t just fun, they are also an innovative way to educate people about Rutland’s heritage. This creates a great opportunity for families to step back in time and interact with the Ichthyosaur and Roman Mosaic in a whole new way. We have October half term coming up in Rutland and hope to welcome even more visitors, just as we did in the summer.”

The new digital attractions, as well as ongoing plans to revitalise the museum as a flagship cultural destination, form part of Rutland County Council’s wider investment into culture.

For updates and visitor information, visit www.rutland.gov.uk/museum or ruralinnovationinaction.co.uk.