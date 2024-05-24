Visit Holdenby House Bank Holiday Monday - Indulge in the history that surrounds the House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the rich history that surrounds Holdenby House this bank holiday weekend.

Holdenby House is still a very loved family home to the Lowther family, who open their doors to visitors to enjoy only a few times a year, This weekend and August Bank Holiday are the only days this year you will be able to explore the houses timeless charm and storied past from 1583 to today.

Holdenby House, built in 1583 stands as a testament to our vibrant history and architectural beauty. Once the summer house to King James and subsequently the place where King Charles I was imprisoned, the house has witnessed countless stories, events and transformations over the decades. The biggest being the destruction of the Palace after the Civil War leaving just the servants quarter which is what remains today.

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to walk through the house and take a look at each room, each filled with their own stories, history, artifacts and furniture that capture the essence of bygone eras.

Original Fireplace

Highlights of the Weekend Event Include:

1. Grade I Gardens – Enjoy wandering around our beautiful gardens, a great place to reflect and enjoy the outside, why not partake in a game of croquet on the croquet lawn?

2. Falconry Displays – Enjoy a magnificent collection of Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, Owls and Vulture and experience Flying Displays on the lawn.

3. Delicious Treats – Delight in delicious homemade treats in our Award Winning Tearoom.

Original Room from the Palace

“Holdenby House is more than just a building, it’s a big part of Northamptonshire history, with so much history surrounding it, we love to welcome visitors of all ages to explore, lean and be inspired by Holdenby House” – says Kerry Bate, Business Manager

Don’t miss this rare chance to connect with history, bring your family and friends and create lasting happy memories at Holdenby House this weekend.

Holdenby Gardens, Falconry and Tearoom are open this weekend Sunday & Monday 11am-4pm

Holdenby House is open Monday only 12pm-3pm(last entry 2.30pm)

Tickets can be pre-booked via the website, alternatively tickets can be purchased on the day.