In the November of 2023 we had our first Makers Market. It was set up to promote both artists and the benefits of hiring our well-equipped village hall; we made homemade cakes and had music playing to boost the atmosphere. The hall was already beautifully decorated with seasonal decorations and fairy lights. All we had to do was set up tables for stall-holders and put our smaller tables and chairs for people who wanted to stay and socialise, have refreshments and eat cake.

For a small fee, artists and artisans, book a table and sell their work at the regular events; sometimes we have people hire a table who have never sold work before in a public facing setting. I help them, alongside the participants and our volunteers, to gain confidence in themselves while they show and sell their work. Sally Armstrong, from the village, who makes and sells breads, jams and chutneys, has been very supportive in guiding new people.

Sarah Steele, a silversmith from Drayton, supports me in organising the market when I need it. She and I spent many hours hand writing advertisements on boards and placed them around the area to attract visitors. She also provides feedback and gives me advice.

While I was incapacitated last year Charlotte Johnston-Davies, a local ceramicist, printed posters that I designed, and placed them around the village for me. Esther, a local artist from Floral Notes Flowers, popped in just to help set up tables and guided people who are new to the village and to the hall, to help them find tables and chairs. It has become very much a team effort with an emphasis on making the market a wonderful place to meet and be inspired by the work of local makers.

My husband Merridan Northover, who is a musician publishing his music as The Chronic Green is also a visual artist; he helps me to run the market and if he isn’t selling work he often serves at the kitchen with our friend Corinna Milligan from Corby, who wants to support the village community simply because she loves it.

I am adding interest to the market by hosting demonstrations and talks about design, the making process, art, and craft. I hope this will attract more visitors and bring art to people who might be interested in developing their own skills or to people who simply want to find out more about art with an opportunity to speak with the creators.

This spring, Saturday, 17 May, we will have a spinning demonstration by Glenys Sandham, who is a local spinner that makes intricate wet-felted pictures and bowls. She will demonstrate her skills alongside Georgia Nørgaard Morton of Valnød Designs, who makes beautiful hand woven textiles. They will also have stalls with their work which will be available for sale.

