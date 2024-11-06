Victorian gentleman tells tales of Christmas traditions.

A Victorian gentleman has travelled forward in time from the 19th century to offer insights into the traditions of Christmas in a guided walk around Harborough.

This knowledgeable Guide (looking remarkably like the Blue Badge Tourist Guide James Carpenter) will explain how, with the help of the Victorians, traditional elements of Christmas, such as the Christmas crib, Santa, Christmas cards, carols and crackers, have evolved to become an essential part of our seasonal festivities.

This entertaining guided walk will conclude at Duncan Murray Wines where seasonal refreshments will be served.

Further information about booking the walk can be found on Harborough Walks website: www.harboroughwalks.org