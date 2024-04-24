Unveiling Lisa Timmerman's solo art exhibition at Charles Rennie Mackintosh House
This marks Lisa's fifth solo exhibition, showcasing her mastery of capturing both the beauty and complexity of the natural world.
Inspired by a Moment of Profound Observation
The heart of the exhibition lies in Lisa's series of koi fish paintings. These works were born from a seemingly ordinary moment – observing a koi pool in Myanmar. Through her paintings, Lisa delves beyond the surface of the water. We see the vibrant colours and fragmented reflections of the koi struggling at the surface, a stark contrast to the serenity of the deeper waters below. This interplay of light and shadow captures the essence of "Flow," reflecting not only the movement of the koi, but also the currents and complexities of modern life.
Lisa's artistic journey extends beyond mere depiction. Her paintings resonate with a deeper meaning, prompting viewers to contemplate the overwhelming nature of our sometimes overwhelming world. The koi, despite their struggles, offer a sense of peace and resilience – a reminder of the importance of finding serenity amidst the currents of life.
A Renowned Artist with National Recognition
Lisa Timmerman is an artist who has garnered significant acclaim throughout her career. Her work has been recognized with the prestigious Princess Michael of Kent Award at the Society of Women Artists annual exhibition. Her paintings have also graced esteemed institutions like the Society of British Artists' annual exhibition held at London's Mall Galleries.
Experience "Flow" in Person
"Flow" is a captivating exhibition that invites viewers to immerse themselves in Lisa Timmerman's artistic vision. The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House & Galleries offers the perfect backdrop to experience the beauty and serenity of Lisa's koi fish paintings.
Don't miss this opportunity to explore the depths of Lisa's artistic expression in "Flow." The exhibition runs until June 29th, 2024.
Dates: 6th April - 29th June 2024
Opening Times: 10am - 4.30pm (except Mondays)Location: The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House, 78 Derngate, Northampton, NN1 1UH
Tel - House: 01604 603407
Tel - Restaurant: 01604 230166
Email: [email protected]
For more information about Lisa Timmerman and her artwork, please visit www.lisatimmerman.co.uk/flow2024