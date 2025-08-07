UK’s newest immersive social gaming experience picks Highcross Leicester for its Midlands launch

Hoops is popular Activate game

The UK’s newest entertainment sensation, Activate, is set to open its doors at Highcross Leicester later this year, marking another major milestone in its nationwide expansion.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the phenomenal success of its debut at The O2 in London at the end of last year followed by its July launch in Newcastle, Activate is quickly taking the UK by storm – offering an electrifying, tech-infused social gaming experience that’s redefining how we play, connect, and compete.

Blending the thrill of video games with real-world physical activity, Activate is a first-of-its-kind immersive experience that lets teams of 2-5 players enter a high-energy arena filled with dynamic game rooms. Using cutting-edge technology, players test their speed, agility, memory, problem-solving and teamwork in a variety of game challenges that feel straight out of a futuristic sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The world's first-ever, tech-led active group gaming attraction, it launched in Canada in 2017 and was brought to the UK by We Do Play, the leading experiential leisure group that has launched a number of hugely successful entertainment experiences, including Flip Out and Putt Putt Social. The group also founded the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Fun seekers are invited to Laser move their way back and forth to the safezone through a changing sequence of lasers at Activate

Activate is already a sensation in North America with 60 successful locations across Canada, the US and Dubai, and is revolutionising the world of competitive socialising in the UK.

Rich Beese, Co-Founder of We Do Play, said: “Our goal with Activate is to create an unforgettable experience that combines physical movement with mental challenge and adrenaline-fuelled social interaction.

“What began as a Gen Z phenomenon is now capturing the imaginations of all age groups. From families looking for a new way to connect, to coworkers and friend groups craving something more exciting than a pub night, Activate is fast becoming a go-to destination for social, active fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leicester’s vibrant community and the dynamic setting of Highcross make it the perfect place for our next launch.”

Activate will be bringing its tech-led, high-energy immersive experience to HIghcross Leicester later this year

The 9,632 sq ft attraction, which will be situated in the former House of Fraser unit on the lower mall, will be joining other leisure operators at Highcross, such as Social Climbing (rock climbing), Treetop Adventure Golf and the 12-screen Showcase Cinema de Lux boasting an XPLUS screen.

The Leicester opening is part of Activate’s ambitious plan to bring its state-of-the-art gaming experience to 30 locations across the UK and Ireland. The expansion follows surging demand and glowing reviews from visitors, influencers, and media outlets alike. Activate is poised to open in Newcastle’s Metrocentre this summer as well as London’s Oxford Street later this year, with Highcross the first to open its doors to Activate outside of the capital.

Rich, said: "We welcomed 50,000 fun seekers through the doors of the first Activate at London's O2 in the first six weeks of opening, and it’s now in the top five Fun Activities and Games in London on Tripadvisor and is the number one best-performing Activate out of 60 in North America, Canada and Dubai.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highcross Centre Director, Michelle Menezes, added: “We’re really excited to be welcoming Activate to Highcross this year. We know that retail is much more than just shopping. In fact, today’s shoppers crave fun, memorable and interactive experiences that they can share with friends and family, and Activate is exactly the kind of innovative, experience-led offering that our visitors are looking for.

“What’s even better is, combined with our fantastic and growing retail, food and beverage offering, our leisure experiences will enable shoppers to spend a whole day with us, giving them everything they need under one roof. We’re delighted to be one of the first locations outside of London to welcome this fantastic brand, demonstrating not only a commitment to our city, but also the future of retail. We can’t wait for visitors to Highcross and Leicester to enjoy this fantastic immersive experience.”

For further information about Highcross, visit www.highcrossleicester.com/ or follow the centre’s social media channels – Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Activate Leicester is set to open towards the end of this year. Whether you're planning a birthday, a work social, or just want to level up your weekend, Activate invites you to step into the game and challenge yourself like never before.