UK's leading comic magician Pete Firman coming to Leicester this week
★★★★★ The Mirror ★★★★★ Time Out ★★★★ Independent ★★★★ Scotsman ★★★★ Metro
Join Pete for an evening of 'Tricks & Giggles', as Pete brings his trademark blend of magic and comedy from the small screen to stages around the UK with this brand-new show. Expect impossible feats, sleight of hand and big laughs from one of magic's most exciting performers!
Pete Firman’s unique style combines traditional magic tricks with his quick wit and comedic timing, making him a firm fan favourite and one of the UKs leading entertainers. With over 6.5 million social media followers, over 500 million online views and countless TV appearances under his belt - this is a must-see!
Tickets are available at www.petefirman.co.uk/live