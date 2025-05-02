Top jazz musician to visit Market Harborough

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Critically acclaimed jazz trumpeter Byron Wallen will be performing for Harborough Jazz at the Three Swans Hotel on the afternoon of Sunday 11May.

Byron has been a leading figure in the British jazz scene for over twenty years, and has been a frequent guest at UK and international jazz venues and festivals. He has been described by Jazzwise magazine as 'one of the most innovative, exciting and original trumpet players alive'. He has also won a BBC jazz award and worked with artists including Wynton Marsalis, and George Benson. Byron often combines elements of jazz with music from other cultures, and concert goers can expect an original and interesting session of music.

Byron has written original music for the Science Museum; the BBC, The Southbank Centre, National Theatre, Arts Council, FIFA and Sage Gateshead. His music has also been used for many soundtracks, including Game of Thrones.

He has worked widely in jazz education and has been involved with Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

Byron Wallen performs at Market Harborough Jazz Club on Sunday May 11 at The Three Swans Hotel. Doors 12pm; music from 12.30pm. Tickets: £15 members; £17 non-members. More info at harboroughjazz.com