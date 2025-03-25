Top artist to visit Market Harborough

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

A critically acclaimed jazz saxophonist from London is performing in Market Harborough as part of a tour to promote his new album. Sam Braysher appears at Harborough Jazz on the afternoon of Sunday 13 April, having been performing at jazz clubs and concert venues around the country and beyond to mark the release of 'That’s Him: the Music of Kurt Weill'

Concert-goers can expect to jazzed-up versions of songs by Weill, the German-American composer of "Mack the Knife" and "September Song", alongside jazz standards and favourites from the Great American Songbook by the likes of George Gershwin, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Sam, who has received critical praise in reviews from The Guardian, The Times, Jazzwise, Jazz Journal, and radio play from BBC Radio 3 and Jazz FM, will be accompanied by a trio comprising some of the country’s finest jazz musicians.

Drummer Steve Brown, in particular, will be well known to jazz fans for his work with American jazz legends including Scott Hamilton and Barry Harris. Double bassist Tom Farmer is a member of MOBO-award winning band EMPIRICAL, while pianist Matyas Gayer has just released a critically lauded trio album of his own.

Anticipating the concert, Sam said, "I played at Market Harborough back in 2021, as a last minute stand-in for the vibraphonist Nat Steele, who was unwell, and I was grateful to receive a very warm welcome from the audience. I'm really happy to be back in the town again, and to be accompanied by such a fabulous rhythm section."

Sam Braysher Quartet performs at Market Harborough Jazz Club on Sunday April 13. Doors 12pm; music from 12.30pm. Tickets: £14 members; £16 non-members. More info at h arboroughjazz.com