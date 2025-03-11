Three great talks coming to Kibworth in April

April events in Kibworth

We have three very different but equally fascinating talks coming to Kibworth in April.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More stories from John Beatty's travels across the world are the subject for "Adventures in the Wild 2". It is on Wednesday 2nd April in Kibworth Grammar School Hall at 7pm.

Joanne Burn will be talking about her latest novel "The Bone Hunters" on Monday 7th April in Kibworth Community Library at 7pm. This is a spellbinding historical novel about fossil hunting, ambition and betrayal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And finally, Alan Herbert, a volunteer at Rutland Water Nature Reserve, will be giving a talk about "Rutland's Ospreys" on Tuesday 29th April in Kibworth Community Library at 2pm.

All tickets are on sale now from Kibworth Community Library or online at Ticket Source for John's talk.