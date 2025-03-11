Three great talks coming to Kibworth in April

April events in Kibworthplaceholder image
April events in Kibworth
We have three very different but equally fascinating talks coming to Kibworth in April.

More stories from John Beatty's travels across the world are the subject for "Adventures in the Wild 2". It is on Wednesday 2nd April in Kibworth Grammar School Hall at 7pm.

Joanne Burn will be talking about her latest novel "The Bone Hunters" on Monday 7th April in Kibworth Community Library at 7pm. This is a spellbinding historical novel about fossil hunting, ambition and betrayal.

And finally, Alan Herbert, a volunteer at Rutland Water Nature Reserve, will be giving a talk about "Rutland's Ospreys" on Tuesday 29th April in Kibworth Community Library at 2pm.

All tickets are on sale now from Kibworth Community Library or online at Ticket Source for John's talk.

