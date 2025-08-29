There’s no way you can stop.. The School of Rock

Our Poster

King Academy, a family-run performing arts school based in Wigston, Leicester. Our first inclusive programme is dedicated to nurturing young artists across Leicestershire, helping them to develop professionally across all aspects of the performing arts.

We are bringing LIVE music to The Sue Townsend Theatre in Leicester! Some of our cast will be performing live music in our production of “The School of Rock!”

Following our most recent production of “The Wizard of Oz” (The Sue Townsend Theatre), we have opened a new branch in our company - King Academy Productions.

This branch not only helps develop these budding young performers, but also brings in senior members of the community who love to perform. Our team includes our director (Charlotte Emily Beaver), our musical director (Becca Willis) and our choreographer (Georgia Elena Page), who have all performed and professionally studied the art of musical theatre/performance. Alongside support from our production team (Helen King, Liam King & Courtney King).

The Sue Townsend Sound Desk

The School of Rock is a story on Dewey Finn (played by Steve Archer), a dreaming rockstar whose aim is to sell out concert halls across the globe - if he can make his rent on time.

This is not a production to be missed! You can get your tickets on www.ticketsource.co.uk/kingacademy.co.uk