Theatre Review: Harborough youngsters get their chance to shine again on stage

The Spotlight Theatre's production of The Addams Family

Review by Vivien Window

The Addams Family

Presented by the Spotlight Theatre

The Spotlight Theatre's production of The Addams Family

People of Market Harborough have missed our own Youth Theatre during the pandemic. It seemed this talented 30 year old group may have fallen victim to Covid. But no! Out of the ashes rose the phoenix of The Spotlight Theatre and in their first production, The Addams Family, they gave us true entertainment.

I had never seen The Addams Family on stage but was very familiar with the “spooky and kooky” family from TV and films, and these young actors did not disappoint. Gomez and Morticia (Ellis Barthorpe and Katie-Rose Parker) were superb, singing and dancing up a storm and their children, the stroppy Wednesday, (Eliza Niblett), and the happily tortured Pugsley, (Grady Whiteman), gave comfort to all parents of teenagers! William Burke continues his very promising career as Uncle Fester, Lucy Grewcock was the way over the top Grandma (as seen on TV) and the family was controlled by Lurch, the silent butler. A splendid performance by Olly Herrick (who could forget him suddenly bursting into song?)

Visitors to the Addams mansion, the ”normal” Beineke family, (or were they?) were played by Linden Iliffe, Gareth Bradwick and Charlotte Chambers. They showed all the comedic talent of the rest of the cast.

There were Addams ancestors filling the stage with singing and dancing, the two lead dancers were especially impressive, and about 12 very young children “in training”. One day they will join the ranks of the principals of Spotlight, as I’m sure it will continue and go from strength to strength, especially with their Creatives. The simple set and atmospheric lighting remain at professional standard. Congratulations to directors Sarah Hancock and Paul Williams, choreographers Alice Benstead and Annie Woodford and especially to Rod Iliffe, long term musical director.

The Spotlight Theatre's production of The Addams Family

Don’t miss their Panto, rehearsing now!