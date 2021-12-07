Strictly Come Dancing tour line up of celebrities and their professional partners revealed - these are the venues

Live Tour judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will be joined by Janette Manrara

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice; Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec; AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington; Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin; Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will all hit the road from January next year for 33 scintillating shows.

They will be joined by last series’ competitor Max George who will return to the dance floor for the live tour, now dancing with Katya Jones.

Professional dancers Amy Dowden, Neil Jones, Jake Leigh, Cameron Lombard, Luba Mushtuk and Jowita Przystal will be bringing even more wow to this super-sized dance extravaganza, which features live music from the Strictly singers and band.

The previously announced Live Tour judging panel of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli; together with new tour host Janette Manrara, make this a sparkling line-up not to be missed.

Rose Ayling-Ellis said: “I have loved every minute of my Strictly journey so far, so to be able to continue it on the live tour next year is so exciting! I can't wait to perform live in front of all the fans who have supported me through this incredible series.”

WATCH the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour trailer here

Sara Davies said: “I loved my Strictly experience - it was my absolute dream to take part in and, as viewers saw, I wasn't quite ready for it to end. Going on tour will give me the chance to dance with Aljaž again - who has told me what an amazing experience it is. To meet the fans and perform in from of a live audience - will be the icing on the cake for me - I can't wait!"

Max George said: “I’m buzzing to be invited to join the Strictly tour. I know how exciting it is to perform in front the huge arena audiences – it’s incredible. And this time I get to dance with Katya (who’s a fave of mine) – roll on January, it’s gonna be sick!!!”

AJ Odudu said: “Going on the Strictly tour is a fantastic opportunity. I’ll get to dance again and relive some of my favourite routines in front of huge live arena audiences. Just get me on the dance floor!”

Tilly Ramsay said: “‘Taking part in Strictly over the last 10 weeks was the best! A life changing experience where I learnt to dance and made friends for life. I’m so excited to now have the opportunity to be a part of the Strictly tour. I’m going to take all the fun from the TV studio to the venues around the country and I can’t wait to dance with a real live audience! See you there!’

Rhys Stephenson said: “I cannot think of a better way to start the New Year! It will be fantastic to get my dancing shoes back on after Christmas and perform live in all those iconic venues.”

John Whaite said: “I’m so excited to continue this sparkling journey with Johannes on the Strictly tour! More sheer tops, more spray tans and more tight trousers? YES PLEASE!”

STRICTLY COME DANCING THE LIVE TOUR 2022

January 20 to 23: Birmingham Utilita Arena

January25 to 26: Leeds First Direct Arena

January 27 to 28: Newcastle Utilita Arena

January 29 to 30 Manchester AO Arena

February 1 to 2: Sheffield Utilita Arena

February 3 to 4: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

February 5 to 7: Glasgow The OVO Hydro

February 8 to 10: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

February 11 to 13: London The O2 Arena

Tickets: £35 - £95 (price bands vary at each venue)

All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee