Lutterworth’s Wycliffe Drama Group's get ready to perform the classic Ray Cooney farce ‘It Runs In The Family’

Lutterworth’s Wycliffe Drama Group are performing the classic Ray Cooney farce ‘It Runs In The Family’, starting at the end of this month.

It has the usual mix of crazy characters, confusion and mistaken identity, and mixed with Cooney’s script makes for a great night’s entertainment.

The play, set in a hospital common room, sees Dr David Mortimore preparing to deliver a prestigious lecture when his past comes back to confront him.

Things get out of hand as he tries to wriggle out of his responsibilities with the lecture looming and the chair of the board of governors Sir Willoughby Drake demanding his presence.

One by one more characters get involved in the spiralling chaos until the final reckoning.