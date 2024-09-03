The Ghost Train performed by Wycliffe Drama Group. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Spooky season is coming early to Lutterworth College.

Wycliffe Drama Group – which is based at the college – is preparing for its autumn production of ‘The Ghost Train’.

Written by the late Arnold Ridley, known for his role as Godfrey in Dad’s Army, the classic comedy will be staged at the college on Friday September 13 and Saturday 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play follows six passengers stranded at a small Cornish railway station through the antics of a silly young man.

The Ghost Train performed by Wycliffe Drama Group. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Despite hearing tales of hauntings at the station, they decide to spend the night in the waiting room but soon begin to regret their decision.

While the script is some hundred years old, it was recently revised by Arnold Ridley’s son to appeal to a modern audience.

Tickets cost £13 (or £11 for concessions) and are available from Max Electrical in Lutterworth or by contacting the WDG box office on 07458 302158 or by emailing [email protected].