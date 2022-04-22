Landmark concert staged at St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough

Latest news.

The highly-symbolic Holy Week concert was held at the historic High Street church by the Friends of Saint Dionysius.

More than 50 people went along to enjoy some wonderful reflective music.

John Ireland’s Greater Love and Antonio Lotti’s Crucifixus opened the packed programme.

Conductor David Necklen included the late Leicester teacher Jack Griffin’s superb arrangements of Now the Green Blade Riseth and his Spring Carol.

The choir was in good voice and were ably supported by organist Simon Headley.

Gabriel Faure’s Requiem crowned a superb evening of music.

John Thawley starred as the baritone soloist while Claire Bodison brilliantly stepped in to sing soprano.