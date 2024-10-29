Kilworth House Theatre announces two iconic musicals for 2025 season line-up

Theatre-goers can enjoy the tap-dancing spectacular 42nd Street and the electrifying musical Grease

Kilworth House Theatre is getting a head start on the 2025 season with two new productions already lined up.

Theatre-goers can enjoy the tap-dancing spectacular 42nd Street and the electrifying musical Grease, with producer Celia Mackay and Lee Proud as director and choreographer.

Following the story of a Broadway-bound chorus line, 42nd Street follows the passion and determination of aspiring performers chasing their dreams through the glitz and glamour of 1930s New York City, with hits including We're in the Money and Lullaby of Broadway.

42nd Street opens on the June 3 and closes on July 13.

42nd Street.

Meanwhile Grease, a timeless tale of teenage love and rebellion, promises to delight audiences with its iconic songs including Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and You’re the One That I Want.

Grease opens on July 29 until September 7.

Both productions will be staged in the woodland setting of Kilworth House Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday November 5. Early booking is encouraged.