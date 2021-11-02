Highly-acclaimed play is to be staged at Harborough Theatre next week to support a vital local charity - and tickets are still available

A highly-acclaimed play is to be staged at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough next week to support a vital local charity.

A highly-acclaimed play is to be staged at Harborough Theatre in Market Harborough next week to support a vital local charity.

A gala performance of Fools by Neil Simon is to go ahead at the popular town centre theatre at 7.45pm on Monday (November 8).

And the money generated by the special production will go to help Shopmobility Market Harborough get behind people in Harborough.

Amanda Ball, the charity’s scheme co-ordinator, said: “We are all really looking forward to the curtain rising on this brilliant play on Monday night.

“As with all charities and good causes we’ve had a difficult time over the last 18 months during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been very challenging because we’ve obviously not been able to host our usual fundraising events.

“We have to bring in about £30,000 a year to make ends meet and that takes some doing,” said Amanda.

“So we are working flat out to sell all of the 110 tickets or so that we’ve got available for you to turn up and enjoy Fools on Monday night.

“We are determined to sell out and play to a full house because this event has become critical for us.

“It will be a fantastic night and promises to be great entertainment.”

The independent charity is self-funding and works non-stop to support disabled people and those battling mobility problems across Harborough.

“We help out about 200 people throughout the Market Harborough area.

“We provide people with mobility scooters and wheelchairs for long or short-term hire as well as walkers,” said Amanda.

“We also sell reconditioned and second-hand mobility aids as well.

“We give excellent value and we offer advice and health and safety support on top.

“We are here to help people as well, not just to sell or hire out equipment to them.

“Tickets to go along and see Fools on Monday night cost £12,” added Amanda.

“And the staff at Harborough Theatre have pulled out all the stops to create a Covid-safety environment for everyone going along.”

You can snap up your ticket for what promises to be a top-class night by calling Amanda and her staff on 0116 3052343 or emailing her at [email protected]