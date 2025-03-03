Bumper line-up of live music tributes announced by Kilworth House Theatre

Kilworth House Theatre.

Kilworth House Theatre has announced a spring line-up of tribute performances.

The venue has provided details of its Spring 2025 Live at Kilworth Programme, against the backdrop of Kilworth House.

The season is set to launch with eight tribute nights of live music delivering iconic hits from legendary artists.

They include:

May 25: Go Your Own Way – a mesmerizing performance capturing the timeless hits of Fleetwood Mac.

May 26: The Bohemians - a high-energy performance that captures the spirit of Freddie Mercury and Queen's legendary concerts.

May 27: Jive Talkin’ - a tribute to the Bee Gees.

May 28: ELO Again – relive the magic of ELO's symphonic rock and electric sound with stunning renditions of "Mr. Blue Sky" and "Don't Bring Me Down".

May 29: Totally Tina - a powerhouse performance of Tina Turner’s greatest hits.

May 30: Beyond the Barricade - experience the magic of iconic musical anthems, all performed with live orchestration and stunning vocal talent.

May 31: The Spice Girls Experience – spice up your life with this energetic tribute to the iconic pop group, getting you singing and dancing along to all your favourite hits.

June 1: The Last Night of the Proms - the ever-popular 33-piece British Philharmonic Orchestra returns for a spectacular celebration of British tradition.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased through the theatre website or by calling the box office on 01858 881 939.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a pre-show picnic in the grounds.

Visit www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk for more details and to book.