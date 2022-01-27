Are you the one that they want? Harborough theatre is looking to recruit new members for Grease

Then Market Harborough’s award-winning Spotlight Theatre Company is keen to recruit new members for their next show Grease.

Fancy strutting centre stage as you enjoy some real drama?

Then Market Harborough’s award-winning Spotlight Theatre Company could be just the break you’re looking for.

Formerly known as The Market Harborough Youth Theatre, they are keen to recruit new members for their next show Grease after the huge success of their pantomime Jack & The Beanstalk.

“All abilities are welcome and there are parts for all,” said the theatre company.

The first rehearsals and auditions are to be held on Sunday February 6 at WTA Dance Studios (opposite Harborough Leisure Centre) on Northampton Road, Market Harborough.

Primary school pupils aged from 5-11 should go along between 2pm and 3pm.

The timings for older cast, up to 29, are 11am-1pm - where a workshop will go ahead and audition materials handed out.

The auditions will take place from 3pm-6pm.

Grease is to be staged from Saturday May 7 until Saturday May 14 at the town’s Welland Park Academy Theatre on Welland Park Road.