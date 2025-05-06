The Showstoppers’ Kids Show

By Florence Fox
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 13:31 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:36 BST
The Showstoppers’ Kids Show
The Showstoppers are bringing their Kids show to the Neville Holt Festival this May!

If your children could create their very own dream musical – where would they start?

The Showstoppers’ Kids Show takes your kids’ ideas and turns them into marvellous, musical adventures from scratch, in front of their very noses.

Together we’ll explore magical kingdoms as kids decide where the story is set, who the characters are and what happens next. Shaun the Sheep meets Dora at a magic castle? Done! Peppa Pig and Spiderman explore a spooky graveyard? No problem! PAW Patrol battle monsters under the sea? Of course!

From their imaginations to the stage – everything is made up on the spot entirely from audience suggestions, but grown-ups take heed: we ONLY take suggestions from kids!

The Showstoppers are the creators of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and winners of the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family Show.

Suitable for children aged 5+.

For tickets and more information: https://nevillholtfestival.com/events/the-showstoppers-kids-show/

