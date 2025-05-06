The Showstoppers’ Kids Show

The Showstoppers are bringing their Kids show to the Neville Holt Festival this May!

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If your children could create their very own dream musical – where would they start?

The Showstoppers’ Kids Show takes your kids’ ideas and turns them into marvellous, musical adventures from scratch, in front of their very noses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together we’ll explore magical kingdoms as kids decide where the story is set, who the characters are and what happens next. Shaun the Sheep meets Dora at a magic castle? Done! Peppa Pig and Spiderman explore a spooky graveyard? No problem! PAW Patrol battle monsters under the sea? Of course!

From their imaginations to the stage – everything is made up on the spot entirely from audience suggestions, but grown-ups take heed: we ONLY take suggestions from kids!

The Showstoppers are the creators of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and winners of the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family Show.

Suitable for children aged 5+.

For tickets and more information: https://nevillholtfestival.com/events/the-showstoppers-kids-show/