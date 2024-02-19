The Pillowman at Harborough Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Widely considered one of the best plays of the 21st century so far, The Pillowman revolves around the interrogation of a writer, Katurian, in connection with a series of murders. Along the way, we hear a selection of the writer's short stories and bear witness to Katurian's ordeal at the hands of the authorities.

While undoubtedly dark and challenging, The Pillowman has received a number of accolades since it was first produced, including the award for Best Foreign Play at the 2005 New York Drama Critic's Circle awards. It was also nominated for Best Play at the Tony Awards in the same year.

