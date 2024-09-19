The Old Lion at Harborough Magna announces reopening date and contemporary Indian menu

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is set to reopen on Wednesday, 25 September following a complete refurbishment, serving exceptional modern Indian food alongside British classics and pizza. To celebrate its launch, the village restaurant pub will be applying a 25 per cent discount on all food and wine in its first opening seven days – people should visit www.oldlionrugby.co.uk or call 01788 220 999 to view the menu and reserve a table.

The Old Lion at Harborough Magna is is just over the Northamptonshire border at Rugby and features a seated bar area and a 90-cover restaurant. The large paved front garden will be transformed in spring 2025.

Chef patron, Harishankar – who also owns The George at Kilsby – took over The Old Lion at the end of 2023 and closed its doors in April 2024 to refurbish the space. As Harishankar took inspiration for The Old Lion’s exciting menu from top Indian restaurants in London and Birmingham, plans for a new look developed into to a major refurbishment.

Harishankar explained: “We originally aimed to close for only a short amount of time, but I had a vision of an exceptional menu filled with modern Indian cuisine and I knew the space deserved to be distinctive too. It’s taken a little while, but it had to be right. Whether customers come to The Old Lion to have a drink in the bar, taste our beautiful Indian flavours or enjoy a classic British dish, I want them to have an experience to remember.”

Harishankar outside The Old Lion at Harborough Magna with its fresh exterior and new logo

Yusef, the Operations Director at The Old Lion and The George at Kilsby, added: “We’re very busy preparing for the launch and it’s exciting to see it all coming together. With hand-crafted furniture from one of the major heritage and arts hubs of India, Rajasthan, we’re looking forward to the big reveal and especially to hear what previous visitors think about the transformation and our new flavoursome menu.”

The contemporary Indian menu has been devised by Harishankar alongside executive chef Durai, who is classically trained in Italian and Indian cuisine and has worked in high-end restaurants in cities such as Dubai. Harishankar has also worked globally and trained under 3 Michelin starred chef George Blanc, in Vonnes France.

Delicious starters on The Old Lion’s menu include tempura soft shell crab served with telicherry pepper, saunf slaw and plum chutney, curry mile naga wings served with Asian slaw, charred lime and a basil and mint chutney and Welsh lamb seekh kebab served with crispy corn and a fig and tomato chutney.

Harishankar tips the Lucknowi nalli nihari gosht main course – an 8 hour slow cooked Hampshire lamb shank with Kashmiri chilli – to be a customer favourite and Durai’s favourite dish is the Mangalorean prawn curry containing kokum, Bydagi chilli paste, tamarind, coconut and curry leaves.

A sneak peek at the new restaurant décor at The Old Lion at Harborough Magna

A Chicken traditionally curry cooked during Diwali festival – kozhi kari – is also on the menu as well as a tandoor spiced half roast chicken and seabream moilee.

The Vegan menu with four starters, two sides and five curry choices includes a traditional Punjabi dish of mustard greens cooked with mild spices called sarson ka saag and vegetable hundi, which involves a vegetable korma style preparation, but with no butter or cream.

Harishankar continued: “Durai and I have taken inspiration from the very best of contemporary Indian food being offered in London and Birmingham, including restaurants such as Opheem, Gymkhana and Jamavar. We hope that people will soon be saying that The Old Lion is more than your average curry house but we’re simply applying the principles that we treasure so much straight from The George at Kilsby. Customers should expect a wealth of rich and diverse flavours, high-quality ingredients, value for money and a cosy welcoming atmosphere. I want to make sure every customer goes away with a smile on their face.”

On weekdays, the bar will be open from 4pm to 10pm and the restaurant will take orders between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.

Food will be served from 12 midday to 9.30pm on Saturdays and customers will also be able to enjoy live music. Sunday’s menu – also served from 12 midday to 9.30pm – sees the addition of a traditional roast dinner, which is a popular feature at The George at Kilsby that customers return for time and again.

People will be able to place orders for takeaway deliveries and collections from Friday, 1 November. The Old Lion will soon launch its Christmas Menu and will have a New Year’s Eve party with an Indian buffet.