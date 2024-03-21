Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the help of Alice in Wonderland, we are giving our 2024 season a really special launch with “The Magic of Easter”, on Easter Sunday and Monday.

Visiting Holdenby with its amazing House, Grade 1 Gardens and Falconry Centre is always special.

But Holdenby’s “Magic Easter" this year will make the first Bank Holiday of the year something to treasure.

Alice will lay the trail for the Easter Egg Hunt and each day she will hide her Golden Egg, containing £100.

Her friends including the Mad Hatter will be on hand with lots of fun and activities for all to enjoy from, Egg Painting, Egg Rolling, Face Painting, traditional Fete Games, Croquet on the lawn or shopping at the Easter Market Stalls.

Alice loves the birds and animals in Icarus Falconry Centre where visitors will be able to enjoy the magnificent collection of Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, Owls, and Vultures and experience Flying Displays on the lawn.

Also, although the growing wildlife wing does not have a March Hare, Roxy the Fox, Norma the Hedgehog and Kit & Kat the Polecats will more than make up for it along with other fascinating wildlife members.

The House itself, now the home of the Lowther family and once the largest house in England and the Palace of Charles I, will also be open on Easter Monday 12-3pm (last entry 2.30pm) so that everyone can enjoy the magnificent historic interiors.

After all that activity, Alice will not be the only one enjoying the delicious delights of The Old Stableyard Food Court where families will be able to enjoy wonderful Tea and Cake at the award winning Old Stableyard Tearoom or delicious Pizza from ‘Anzos Pizza’, Burgers from ‘Savannah Fayre’, and Ice Cream

Finally, Holdenby’s Stableyard Shop is featuring a great range of boutique gifts from a local gift company, Seaton Gifts. There will be something for everyone including gifts inspired by Holdenby.

Look out for Alice! and enjoy a fun day out for the whole family.

OPENING DETAILS

Easter Sunday “Magic at Easter at Holdenby – 11am-4pm

Easter Monday “Magic at Easter at Holdenby – 11am-4pm