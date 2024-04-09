The Little Bowden Society April Meeting
The Little Bowden Society welcomes Sam Mullins, OBE, Former Director, and Chief Executive of the award-winning London Transport Museum in Covent Garden as their April guest speaker on the subject of ‘The New Harborough Museum, how we did it in 1982’
After 28 years of leading the London Transport Museum organisation, Sam stepped down from his position in 2023, but continues his career as a historian, writer, and presenter.
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 17th at the St. Nicholas Church Hall, Little Bowden at 7.30 pm.
Non-members are welcome.