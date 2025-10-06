The Harborough Monster Trail returns for 2025! Get ready for some monstrously good fun this autumn

By Lucy Harrison
Contributor
Published 6th Oct 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2025, 10:12 BST
Running from Monday 20th October to Monday 24th November 2025, this free, family-friendly activity is designed to get children and families moving during half term, Halloween, and the autumn.

Twenty mischievous monsters are lurking in 4 parks across the Harborough district– Lutterworth, Harborough, Fleckney and Thurnby for you to discover. There are badges and certificates to collect for finding the monsters in each area, PLUS Jellycat monster Pip is up for grabs in our prize draw for everyone that completes a trail!

We're inviting families to join us at Welland Park on Monday 20th October at 10am for the official Monster Trail launch! Be the first to take part in the trail, meet our mascot and bag some fantastic monster goodies!

To meet our monster crew and find out how to play visit https://www.questr.org/monstertrailhome

