The Harborough Monster Trail returns for 2025! Get ready for some monstrously good fun this autumn
Twenty mischievous monsters are lurking in 4 parks across the Harborough district– Lutterworth, Harborough, Fleckney and Thurnby for you to discover. There are badges and certificates to collect for finding the monsters in each area, PLUS Jellycat monster Pip is up for grabs in our prize draw for everyone that completes a trail!
We're inviting families to join us at Welland Park on Monday 20th October at 10am for the official Monster Trail launch! Be the first to take part in the trail, meet our mascot and bag some fantastic monster goodies!
To meet our monster crew and find out how to play visit https://www.questr.org/monstertrailhome