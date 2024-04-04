The Harborough Cycle Sportive: get on your bike and ride
If you like a challenge and want to help a great cause at the same time, then you might want to take on The Harborough Cycle Sportive organised by Welland Valley Cycling Club. It's a great cycle ride that also raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support
A sportive is an organised, mass participation cycle ride and we have shorter and longer routes available for both off-road and road cyclists. Road routes are fully signposted and there are maps and gpx files for those off road. You'll be riding in the company of a great bunch of like minded folk around the scenic, rolling countryside of Leicestershire and Rutland.
The event, which takes place on Saturday 18th May features
- refreshments and facilities at the Langton Brewery start/finish
- free beer for all those who complete the course
- a free refreshment stop for all riders
You can find more information here: Sportive Informationand here's the website to enter the event: entry website